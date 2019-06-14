How to Stream & Download Taylor Swift’s ‘You Need to Calm Down’

On Thursday, Taylor Swift told fans she was announcing big news and she was not messing around. Not only did the 29-year-old announce that her next single, “You Need To Calm Down” will be released on Thursday night at midnight ET, she revealed that her upcoming seventh album, entitled Lover, will be released on August 23.

To listen and download Swift’s newest track, click here. We’ve also listed all the different platforms that “You Need to Calm Down” will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below. The official music video for “You Need to Calm Down” will not be released until June 17.

Apple Music and iTunes

The second single off of Swift’s seventh album is available to stream on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account and want immediate alerts for any time Swift releases new music, open the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when a new song is out. You’ll also receive an alert the second the full album drops at the end of August. Lover is already available for pre-order.

🎵| Full lyrics for “You Need To Calm Down” #Lover pic.twitter.com/bIs4UFTSrV — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) June 14, 2019

If you’re not an Apple Music subscriber, click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price.

SPOTIFY

You Need To Calm Down de Taylor Swift https://t.co/zyeaL1lZG4 #NowPlaying — Mariana (@awesomari) June 14, 2019

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, Swift’s newest song will also be available to stream on the platform. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Brendon Urie literally told us what the next single was and we didn't listen… #YouNeedToCalmDown #Lover pic.twitter.com/frCiN8rx2I — #SG2isComing (@_selgo_) June 14, 2019

Expect more classic Easter eggs from Swift as the release for Lover nears closer. It will feature the hit track “Me!” she debuted with Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie, “You Need to Calm Down” and 16 other tracks. Swift also revealed to fans the official cover art which will come in four different deluxe album editions exclusive to Target, and made in collaboration with designer Stella McCartney.



New merchandise which reflects the rainbow vibe and design of the new album is already on sale on Swift’s official website.

