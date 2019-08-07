How to Stream & Download Tool’s First Track in 13 Years: ‘Fear Inoculum’

Tool released their first new track since 2006 this morning, titled “Fear Inoculum,” and it’s everything we hoped it would be after waiting 13 years for new music from the band. According to Metal Injection, the band shared two songs titled “Invincible” and “Descending” as live bootlegs in the past, but fans have never heard an actual studio recording of the album we’ve all been waiting for since 10,000 Days.

“Fear Inoculum” is the title track from the new studio album, which is due out on August 30. You can pre-order the album, which clocks in around 85 minutes, here. Check out the new song below:

Lead singer Maynard James Keenan has released music with two of his other bands – A Perfect Circle and Puscifer – over the last few years, but Tool has been relatively quiet since 2006. Tool detailed the album last month, just a few short days before releasing their catalog on streaming services for the first time ever.

Here’s how you can stream and/or download the new song, and pre-order the new album, set to hit shelves on August 30:

Apple Music & iTunes

The new song is available now on Apple Music and iTunes, and the album is available to pre-order for $11.99 on iTunes. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

Spotify

“Fear Inoculum” is available to stream on Spotify, alongside all of the previous Tool albums and a pretty epic playlist of their biggest songs. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and get the first month of premium for free.

Amazon Music, Google Play & YouTube Music

Amazon music and Google Play both have the new song available to stream and download. The actual hard album is available to pre-order on Amazon for $44.98, although the album is only $11.99 on Amazon Music. You can buy the song for $1.29. Google Play has the album available to pre-order for $11.49. You can also stream the song on YouTube Music here.

Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio and Soundcloud all have options to stream “Fear Inoculum” as well. Check out the full list here.

Here’s What The Band Has to Say About the Album

FEAR INOCULUM, Aug 30th, 2019 Album Art, Lead Track, and Pre-Order info TBA. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/DxDM5j5D8X — TOOL effing TOOL (@Tool) July 29, 2019

Tool recently spoke with Revolver about the album’s concept. Keenan explains “I feel like this is [about] wisdom through age, through experience. Hopefully through aging you find wisdom in some of the things you’ve encountered. Learning from your mistakes, learning from your successes. So if anything is a broad stroke of this album, it would be embracing where we are right now, acknowledging where we’ve come from and some of the things we’ve grown through.”

Adam Jones agreed, adding “Things like, ‘I’m gonna wear socks with sandals. I don’t give a fuck what people think, I’m just gonna be comfortable.’ [laughs] So it’s about the little things in life. It’s making those choices and moving on and growing. There’s a little bit of Frank Herbert’s Dune in that, so I’m into it. I’m so excited for this new record. The songs are very long but they are like movements. It’s like two or three songs in one, but they relate. They flow. So I don’t know. We’ll see how it goes. But I am ecstatic.”

According to Danny Carey, all the songs on the record are long (which isn’t uncommon for Tool songs). “Fear Inoculum” clocked in at 10:22. Carey says “They pretty much ended up that way. There where times when I thought, Ok, this is getting kind of ridiculous. [Laughs] I was a bit worried about it because I kinda like the contrast of having short songs and long songs, but all of them ended up being really long.”

Carey continued: “So I had to step back and go, ‘If this is where we are as a band and this is where we’re meeting, I just have to accept it.’ I try to look at it as movements within an individual song and the overall piece is a symphony or something. As long as it’s moving forward and progressing and keeping people’s attention, I’m not too worried about the length.”

What do you think of “Fear Inoculum?” Let us know in the poll below, and stay tuned for Tool’s newest album, set to be released on August 30.

