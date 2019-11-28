14 Best Cyber Monday Music Deals on Amazon

Without a doubt, the most comfortable and among the best-sounding headpones, the QuietComfort 35s are worth every penny at full price, but on Cyber Monday, you can have them for $70 off, a 20 percent discount.

These are well-balanced, rich sounding headphones with great noise cancelling. They’re also far more comfortable than most other options out there, with the lean design keeping them relatively light.

Looking for more headphone deals? The competitive Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones are exactly one dollar and one percent cheaper, while Sennheiser is also offering their HD 4.40 Bluetooth Headphones for 30 percent off.

You could also go dramatically cheaper (if foregoing any kind of sale) with the TaoTronics Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones, which are over $200 less.