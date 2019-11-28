14 Best Cyber Monday Music Deals on Amazon

Musical instruments and music equipment are expensive, whether you’re creating it or just listening to the creations of others. We’ve collected the best Cyber Monday music deals on Amazon to help you save money on gifts or necessities for your own home studio.
Without a doubt, the most comfortable and among the best-sounding headpones, the QuietComfort 35s are worth every penny at full price, but on Cyber Monday, you can have them for $70 off, a 20 percent discount.
These are well-balanced, rich sounding headphones with great noise cancelling. They’re also far more comfortable than most other options out there, with the lean design keeping them relatively light.
Looking for more headphone deals? The competitive Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones are exactly one dollar and one percent cheaper, while Sennheiser is also offering their HD 4.40 Bluetooth Headphones for 30 percent off.
You could also go dramatically cheaper (if foregoing any kind of sale) with the TaoTronics Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones, which are over $200 less.
EarthQuaker Devices pedals rarely go on sale, but they make an exception on C. Their entire stable of pedals is 15 percent off today, which means you can get into some excellent tones for the lowest new price you’re likely to find.
That includes this, the Plumes, EQD’s latest take on a Tube Screamer clone (after their Palisades and Dunes, also on sale), which features three clipping voices, reduced noise compared to the original circuit, and more headroom, which leads to more clarity. It’s fantastic and pretty cheap for a boutique pedal at $99 normally, but you can grab it for less than that today.
As I said, the entire line of normal-run pedals is on sale, including the Data Corrupter, Rainbow Machine, Westwood, and the venerable Dispatch Master, which sits atop our best reverb delay pedals list.
If you’ve been considering switching to a modeling rig, today might be the day to make the leap. This bundle combines the HeadRush pedalboard combination guitar amp and modeling processor with the FRFR-108 speaker cabinet for the price of the pedalboard alone.
The HeadRush is one of the chief competitors to the mega-popular Line 6 Helix, generally selling for a couple hundred bucks less. With this deal, they’re they’re throwing in the full-range, flat-response speaker cabinet designed to work optimally with the cabinet models that dwell within the pedalboard.
The graphic interface is super-easy to use and the sounds are top-notch. If you’re ready to move on from individual effects, take advantage of this Cyber Monday deal.
I’m a big fan of Fluance gear and use the Fluance Fi50 as my office system. Their stuff rarely goes on sale, so take this opportunity to grab their excellent RT81 turntable for a tidy $40 off this Cyber Monday.
These are fantastic record players with a sturdy wood plinth for good isolation, an s-type aluminum tone arm sporting an Audio-Technica AT95E cartridge, and an on-board phono preamp so you can use it with powered speakers and forego a component system.
Speaking of powered speakers, if you’re looking for something to pair with this, Fluance is offering their Ai40B speakers $30 off, while Edifier has marked their R1280T speakers down 35 percent.
iPads are excellent tools for music creation and even better for live performances. A few of them are on sale for Cyber Monday and worth picking up if the musician in your life doesn’t have one yet.
The 10.2-Inch, 32GB, Wi-Fi only model is 24 percent off, saving $80 and priced the lowest. If you upgrade the same iPad to 128GB, it’s 23 percent or $100 off. The iPad Pro is also on sale today, ranging from $100 off the 1TB model to nearly $150 off the 512GB model.
Pair these with a page turner pedal for musicians who want to work from digital sheet music during performances.
When considering gifts for musicians, anything that helps them record makes a good choice, so this bundle that includes a microphone, interface, headphones, and DAW software makes a good option. Bundles save you money to begin with, and this one is discounted nearly another quarter for Cyber Monday.
The bundle includes the PreSonus AudioBox iTwo USB 2.0 Recording Bundle interface, of course, as well as the PreSonus HD7 monitoring headphones, PreSonus M7 microphone, Studio One 3 Artist DAW, as well as a USB and mic cable.
Add in a microphone shield and they’ll be ready to setup their own desktop recording studio.
We originally put the Alesis Recital on our list of the best keyboards for beginners because it is an excellent full-sized keyboard for the money. For Cyber Monday, you can step up to the Recital Pro for only $299, which saves you 14% or $50.
The Recital Pro features 12 voices to the standard version’s five, as well as premium fully-weighted, hammer-action keys with adjustable touch response. Hard to beat for the money even when it isn’t on sale, it’s an outstanding choice when it is.
Ukuleles are fun gifts to give on Christmas, and not just so they can play “Mele Kalikimaka”, though for that reason, too. Today you can save 20 percent on each of the Concert, Soprano, or Tenor ukuleles from Donner by clipping the coupon as you add it to your cart.
These are bundles, which include the mahogany-bodied ukuleles, as well as picks, a strap, a tuner, strings, and a nice gig bag to keep everything in. Add in 21 Easy Ukulele Songs for Christmas by Jenny Peters and Rebecca Bogart and they’ll be regaling you with holiday tunes by the end of the day.
The slightly more expensive (and slightly better) Kala Learn to Play Ukulele Starter Kit is also 20 percent off, if you prefer.
If you need another option for a beginner digital piano, this one from Roland is a great portable option weighing only 15 pounds and is on sale today for $100 off or 25 percent.
The key (no pun intended) to this one is the portability and Bluetooth connectivity. The Bluetooth aspect extends both to MIDI processing and playing play-along tracks from your smartphone.
Looking for a good beginner electronic drum set? This offering from Yamaha is $150 off, discounted 25 percent for Cyber Monday. This makes it $50 cheaper than the bundle for the entry-level DTX402K.
On board are 415 sounds across ten drum kits, all sampled directly from studio-recorded kits in the faithful Yamaha style. There are also training functions and iOS/Android apps for recording and rehearsing. An oustanding Christmas gift for the budding drummer.
Another contender for piano keyboard for beginners, this smart piano is on sale for $280 off MSRP, a discount of 31 percent for Cyber Monday.
This is focused on quick-start learning with an LED panel that lights up to show beginners what keys to push and integration with an iOS app that coordinates light-up sheet music. Speaking of keys, it features a full 88 hammer-action keys with 128 note polyphony to help novice players get used to the feel of a real piano quickly.
You could go even cheaper with the 61-key version without weighted keys, which is 20 percent off today.
Neumann make some of the best microphones on the planet, and you can grab savings on one of their trusted designs with 20 percent off the TLM 102, which translates to over $140 off.
This is a large diaphragm microphone with an SPL limit of 144 decibels. That means that while it shines for vocals, it can also be used for drums and guitar amps. This includes a mic stand mount and comes in your choice of nickel or black finish.
Denon make some of the best-sounding gear out there, especially for the price. If you’re looking for something reasonably modern, Bluetooth-enable, but better than your average rechargeable speaker, this mini system could be for you. It’s 20 percent off today, saving you $100.
This set comes with the mini amplifier, which has two optical inputs, one RCA input, and a subwoofer output in addition to the Bluetooth integration. Two 30-watt two-way speakers and a full-function remote complete the set.
This is comparable to the Sharp XL-BH250, which also has five-CD capacity, or the Sony Compact Stereo Sound Sytem, but definitely sounds better than either of those. A definite step up for small setups.
If you’re looking for something full-size today, the Denon Avr-X4500H Receiver is $400 off and is compatible with all the three-dimensional sound formats.
Looking for an alternative to AirPods? Sennheiser makes some of the best headphones on the market, and that expertise carries over to their Momentum earbuds, which are on sale for $90 off for Cyber Monday.
These play for four hours on a charge, while the charging case can recharge them twice before needing to be recharged itself. The clarity and comfort of these far surpasses most other wireless earbuds out there.