Sikh Temple Shooter Wade Michael Page Killed Himself

Despite earlier reports that the gunman in the Wisconsin temple shooting died in a shootout with police, officials now say it was a self-inflicted gunshot that killed him.

Michael Wade Page killed six people at the Sikh place of worship in a shocking massacre last weekend in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. He was revealed as a former Army soldier and white-supremacist Nazi musician.

In an update for the press today, and FBI agent told reporters in Milwaukee that Page shot himself in the head after cops shot him in the belly. Despite his Nazi tattoos and history as the leader of hate-fueled white power bands, officials say they have not determined a motive for page’s slaughter of the Sikh victims, most of them men wearing turbans.

Meanwhile, Page’s ex-girlfriend Misty Cook was arrested on a weapons charge but is not implicated in the temple shooting.