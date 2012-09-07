High School Football Players Score with Hookers on Team Trip

Five high school football players celebrated the season’s first win by hiring three hookers on the internet and enjoying them at the team hotel.

DeMatha Catholic High School near Washington, D.C., kicked the boys off the nationally ranked team, and two have elected to leave the school. The other three face expulsion.

The brazen booty call took place in North Carolina after an away game at Hillside last Friday night. The Washington Post reports that the shenanigans occurred at 5 a.m. — after the 1:30 bedcheck and 4 a.m. hallway check. And at least some of the boys got their money’s worth. A source tells the Post “some engaged in sexual activities.”