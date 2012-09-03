Woman Decapitates Rapist Who Got Her Pregnant; Also Shoots His Penis



That’s what a five-months-pregnant rape victim said about the severed noggin of her attacker after she shot him in the genitals, sliced off his head, and left it on display in the town square of her village in Turkey, reports the Daily Mail.

Dude had it coming. Beyond the initial rape, which left his victim pregnant, this sicko further tortured her for months by blackmailing the woman into sex using nude photos he threatened to send to her parents.

When she finally snapped, she snapped all the way. The 26-year-old mother of two shot the scumbag 10 times — including multiple bullets to his testicle/penis area — then hacked off his demented head and chucked it into the center of her village, called Yalvac.

The woman, who demands an abortion and says it matters more to her than her own life, apparently killed her attacker to prevent him from shaming her family, reports the Mail: