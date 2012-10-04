Anderson Cooper Blasts Star Jones over ‘Gay-for-Ratings’ Accusation



The presidential election can step aside, there is a more interesting debate happening on TV right now. In the left corner we have recently “out-of-the-closet” TV personality, Anderson Cooper. In the right corner we have “fat-to-skinny” View host, Star Jones. Round 1… FIGHT!

In July, Anderson Cooper announced he was gay. Being a public figure who has a regular presence on TV made it incredibly difficult for him to come out but in the end it spoke to the power of Cooper’s character.

Enter Star Jones. Back in July the outspoken View host made an appearance (as part of a panel) on Today. When asked what she thought about Cooper’s announcement, Star had this to say:

“I’ve been in daytime television for a long time. He’s a daytime talk show host and when the ratings slip in daytime, the hosts tend to tell you lots of things about them. I remember Oprah said she smoked crack. Oprah said she was pregnant at 14 and considered suicide. There were times that you generate information for ratings. Whoa, I’m sorry I said that but I say bravo! Bravo for him!”

Well, Anderson fired back today during a segment on his show, “Anderson Live.” When Cooper’s guest, Andy Cohen, Asked about Jones’ comment, Anderson had this to say:

To recap, Cooper took a big ol’ dump on Star joins. Here are the 3 main points that Cooper made:

1) Cooper was on assignment in a different country and wasn’t scheduled to get on air for a few days following his announcement.

2) Had it been a ratings push, he would have plugged it constantly in the weeks leading up to the announcement. He would have even had a special episode called “Anderson’s Huge Announcement”

3) Star is a huge hypocrite. She was quick to “Hock” her wedding on The View in order to get free stuff from sponsors. She also swore everyone to secrecy regarding her Gastric Bypass.

Cooper ended by saying that Star turned down requests to come on the show and defend her point.