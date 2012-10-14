Hulk Hogan Wants FBI to Find Out Who Distributed That Sex Tape

Hulk Hogan says he wants the FBI to help him track down who ever leaked his not-so-sexy sex tape to the Internet, which of course is giving the video even more publicity instead of letting the disturbing images just die away in our minds.

His attorney told TMZ the pro-wrestler will contact the FBI this week because the police in Florida couldn’t help him track down whoever let his sexy-time video be seen. In the tape, Hogan can be seen screwing Heather Clem, the very hot ex-wife of his good friend and Tampa radio host Bubba the Love Sponge.

Florida police couldn’t help him because the tape was recorded in 2006, meaning the four-year statute of limitations had already expired on the offense of recording his Hulkamania performance without his permission. Police there also told him they couldn’t arrest anyone for distributing the illegal footage because it crossed state lines, making it a federal problem.

Supposedly, Hulk will meet with FBI agents Monday. Let’s just hope they don’t have to watch that horrible piece of film history, or at least not right after they’ve eaten.