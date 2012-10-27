Reid, Entourage Involved in Six-Car Pileup in Las Vegas

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., was injured in a multiple-car, chain-reaction crash involving his motorcade in Las Vegas Friday night.

Reid, 72, was taken to University Medical Center as a precaution, reports USA Today, and suffered rib and hip contusions. He was wearing his seat belt and he walked into the hospital on his own. His office said the Senate’s top Democrat has been cleared for release.

Altogether, six cars were involved in the chain-reaction crash on I-15, which runs parallel to the famed Las Vegas Strip. Cars involved included two local police, two civilians and two for the U.S. Capitol Police, which were there to protect Reid.

Some of the security detail and an aide suffered minor injuries and were evaluated at the hospital.