‘Hurricane Sandy: Coming Together’: Springsteen Headlines Benefit Show

Bruce Springsteen, Christina Aguilera, Billy Joel, Jon Bon Jovi and Sting will star in a benefit concert Friday for the victims of Hurricane Sandy.

Springsteen and Bon Jovi are both Jersey boys, hailing from the state hardest hit by Sandy’s wrath. Joel is from Long Island, which also was walloped.

NBC is airing the concert, which will include an appearance by Jimmy Fallon. It goes live at 8 p.m.

Today co-host Matt Lauer will host the show, held at NBC’s Rockefeller Plaza studios. NBC, CNBC, MSNBC, Bravo, E!, G4, Style, Syfy and USA will simultaneously broadcast the event.

Proceeds will go to the Red Cross to aid Sandy’s victims. NBC’s 2005 Hurricane Katrina benefit raised $50 million for the Red Cross.

You can donate $10 to the Red Cross for relief efforts by texting REDCROSS to 90999.