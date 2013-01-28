Rapper Rick Ross Crashes Rolls Royce after Being Shot At

Rick Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts, crashed his Rolls-Royce into an apartment building early this morning while driving in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after a gunman opened fire on the rapper. Ross was driving with his girlfriend, Shateria L. Moragne-el, TMZ is reporting.

It’s well known that the rapper is feuding with 50 Cent. Fiddy tweeted his opinion on the crash:

Hahaha fat boy hit the building?lol it looks staged to me. No hole’s in da car instagr.am/p/VCHWuPML2G/ — 50cent (@50cent) January 28, 2013

TMZ updated its report to suggest that the entire incident was captured on CCTV, and police are hopeful this footage will lead to an arrest.

WSVN reports that incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. Beth Bell, a resident in the building that Ross crashed into, told the TV station:

It was about 5:30 in the morning, jumped out of bed, looked out the window, and there’s a car in my front yard.

The vehicle was towed from the scene. Nobody was seriously hurt, but businesses in the area were damaged by the gunfire. Police are investigating.

Ross was in the area celebrating his 37th birthday. He was partying at South Beach’s LIV Nightclub and then moved the party to the Floridian restaurant. From there Ross seems to have been the victim of an assassination attempt.

The monstrous rapper instagrammed this pic last night showing him partying with his girlfriend and Diddy.

Ross is suspected of having links to gangs in the Miami area. This deposition published by The Smoking Gun shows a deposition between Ross’ lawyer and a gang unit police officer. The officer claims that Ross is “affiliated” with the Carol City Cartel.