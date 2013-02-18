Miracle Baby is Pronounced Dead, Comes Back to Life

Two Toronto police officers are being credited with being at the right place at the right time Sunday night after they noticed a sheet covering a baby girl, recently declared dead, shifting with movement.

Earlier that day the baby girl was born outside on a sidewalk in -16°C (3.2°F) weather as her mother and grandmother walked the short distance from their home to Humber River Hospital. Paramedics arrived after the delivery and transported the mother and child to the trauma unit, where the baby was found to be without vital signs and pronounced dead.



Two cops, assigned to guard the infant until the coroner arrived to investigate, noticed after close to two hours that a sheet that had been placed over the child was moving, and immediately felt for a pulse. When a pulse was discovered medical personal were called and able to confirm that the baby was indeed still alive. The hospital said an investigation into the incident has been launched.

According to Constable Wendy Drummond, Toronto Police Service’s media officer:

There weren’t life-saving measures taken by the officers but it’s very important the officers were there and noticed some movement.

The newborn remains at the hospital in stable condition, and the mother is said to be in good condition. Humber River Hospital is one of Canada’s largest regional acute care facilities and boasts more than 700 doctors at its three Toronto locations.

