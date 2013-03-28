Dentist Scott Harrington: Top 10 Facts You Need to Know

Oklahoma dentist Scott Harrington has been forced to close his practice and advise his patients to get tested for HIV and Hepatitis B and C, reports KJRH.

Here’s what you need to know…

KJRH reports provided some details on where the testing would be countered:

The Tulsa Health Department’s North Regional Health and Wellness Center at 5635 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is performing free tests on a walk-in basis Saturday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday, April 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 pm. The health department has also set up a hotline at (918) 595-4500 for people with questions.

Officials came upon several disgusting details during their investigation, including the fact that inappropriate infection control practices were done at the dental offices of W. Scott Harrington, D.M.D. It is reported that Harrington used antique instruments that were rusty and sanitized.

Records only go back as far as 2007, so anybody who was a patient of Harrington’s prior to that is advised to contact health authorities.

These roles mean that Harrington’s practice was beyond dentistry and may have handled other facial reconstruction surgeries. This is commonplace amongst oral and facial surgeons.



The maps displayed above shows the two locations for Harrington’s two dental practices. The first one is located at 2111 S. Atlanta Pl. in Tulsa. As for the second location, it’s located at 12806 E. 86th Pl. N. in Owasso.

Here’s an excerpt from the review:

I had my wisdom teeth removed and this is in reference to that surgery. This oral surgeon has NO bedside manner. First of all, when I called to ask about a concern I was having two days after surgery he got upset about me calling accusing me of not reading the green paper – aftercare instructions – and of being uninformed. I had read the green paper, multiple times, the reason I was calling is because the symptoms that were supposed to last only 24 hours were not gone in 48 hours.

You cannot contract an STD from a surfaces solely, that surface has to have come in contact with bodily fluids. Even still, the chances of the germs surviving on those surfaces are remote.

The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) listed even more estimates about HIV in the U.S.