UPDATE: 2 Shot Dead in North Carolina; Gunman Commits Suicide

  • Published

Via WSOCTV.com.

An aeriel view of the Cabarrus County where a double murder occurred earlier(Via WSOCTV.com)

UPDATE:

A six hour stand-off resulted in a shooter taking his own life after he killed two others earlier today, reports WBTV. Early reports are suggesting that an argument broke out amongst a group of neighbors in Harrisburg, North Carolina but few details have been released by the Cabarrus County Sheriff.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the residents of the house at the center of the shooting are a “young couple and two children.”

Harrisburg Shooting North Carolina Shooting

It’s believed one of the bodies found was the husband. The wife and children are with police now. The shooting occurred at 7791 Coachman Court, about 15 miles east of Charlotte in North Carolina. According to City-Data.com, the house is owned by Michael E. Welton.

WCNC reports that this may be a random shooting.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for updates.

This is the home where the shooting took place at 7791 Coachman Court in Harrisburg, North Carolina.

