UPDATE: 2 Shot Dead in North Carolina; Gunman Commits Suicide

UPDATE:

#BREAKING Cabarrus Co. Sheriff says suspect in #Harrisburg shooting that left 2 dead shot himself. — WSOC TV (@WSOC_TV) March 30, 2013

A six hour stand-off resulted in a shooter taking his own life after he killed two others earlier today, reports WBTV. Early reports are suggesting that an argument broke out amongst a group of neighbors in Harrisburg, North Carolina but few details have been released by the Cabarrus County Sheriff.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the residents of the house at the center of the shooting are a “young couple and two children.”

It’s believed one of the bodies found was the husband. The wife and children are with police now. The shooting occurred at 7791 Coachman Court, about 15 miles east of Charlotte in North Carolina. According to City-Data.com, the house is owned by Michael E. Welton.

WCNC reports that this may be a random shooting.

