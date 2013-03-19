Is Prince Harry Going Gay?

Prince Harry, 28, will consider relationships with men but only if he “changes his mind” about women, reports The Daily Mirror. The royal is currently stepping out with English model Cressida Bonas, 24.

Harry’s comments stem from his night on the town with Bonas when London 2012 Olympics organizer Vincenzo Ianniello slipped him his digits. Ianniello then tweeted:

I gave Prince ­Harry my number tonight, he ­promised he’ll call me if he changes his mind about women. Or men. ­#epicwin.

Harry and Cressida have been together since earlier this year when they attended the premiere of The Dark Knight Rises in July. Back then a source said about Cressida:

She’s an extremely fun girl but she’s quite a wild thing too…

It’s probably her wild streak that attracted her to Harry…