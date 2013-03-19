Is Prince Harry Going Gay?

Is Prince Harry Going Gay?

  • Published
  • Updated

Prince Harry Gay Harry might consider going gay Cressida Bonas.

Prince Harry, 28, will consider relationships with men but only if he “changes his mind” about women, reports The Daily Mirror. The royal is currently stepping out with English model Cressida Bonas, 24.

Read More From Heavy

Cressida Bonas: Top 10 Facts You Need to Know

Harry’s comments stem from his night on the town with Bonas when London 2012 Olympics organizer Vincenzo Ianniello slipped him his digits. Ianniello then tweeted:

I gave Prince ­Harry my number tonight, he ­promised he’ll call me if he changes his mind about women. Or men. ­#epicwin.

Prince Harry Gay Harry might consider going gay Cressida Bonas

Harry and Cressida have been together since earlier this year when they attended the premiere of The Dark Knight Rises in July. Back then a source said about Cressida:

She’s an extremely fun girl but she’s quite a wild thing too…

It’s probably her wild streak that attracted her to Harry…

Read More From Heavy

Prince Harry Cocaine Scandal: Blow Was Snorted in Naked-Romp Vegas Hotel Room
Read More
, , , , ,

1 Comment

1 Comment

Confused for sure now

But I thought the LGBT community said people were BORN gay and a person could not simply BECOME this way.

Discuss on Facebook