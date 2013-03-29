Ric Flair’s Son Dies: Top 10 Facts You Need To Know

Reid Flair (Fliehr), son of the legendary wrestler Ric Flair, has died at age 25, reports Wrestling News Source. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Ric Flair released the following statement:

We are heartbroken to confirm that Ric’s son, Reid Fliehr, has passed away today March 29, 2013 in Charlotte, N.C. The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing. Reid was 25 and an incredible son, brother, friend, and professional wrestler. No words can describe the grief that Ric and his family are experiencing and they do request privacy during this devastating time.

Flair’s tweet from last night is heartbreaking, as his career was looking as if it was just about to really take off.

Two shows in Maryland this weekend with @ricflairnatrboy. Good #wrestling and even better times ahead. — Reid Flair (@reid_flair) March 28, 2013

Here’s what you need to know…

1. Detectives Have Determined No Foul Play

An investigation into the circumstances of Flair’s passing goes on. Early indications are that there is no sign of foul play, but an official cause of death will not be announced until an autopsy is concluded, WCNC reports. The alarm was raised when Flair was found unresponsive by hotel staff at about 10:30 a.m. He had been staying at a Marriott at Piedmont Row Drive South in Charlotte, North Carolina. When the news broke out about Reid’s untimely passing, several wrestlers took to Twitter to give their condolences. 411Wrestling posted a few of them.

2. He Was A Wrestler In His Own Right



At 24, he had achieved moderate success on wrestling’s independent circuit. Reid worked primarily in Japan. But he had also worked for more mainstream promotions such as Ring of Honor. He is listed as being 210 pounds and 5’11.” Two matches of his (the first one in AJPW and the second one in Lucha Libre USA (both can be seen in full below):

3. He Was Previously Busted For Heroin Possession



He had many run-ins with the law. In 2007, he was charged with assault and battery, in 2009 he was convicted of driving under the influence and forced to pay a $15,000 bail, his car was searched an black tar heroin was found, and he was faced a possession charge.

4. His Father Had Recently Returned to Working with the WWE



This made the chances of Reid being signed to the company all the more likely. Ric Flair’s appearances with WWE came right after his exit from TNA.

5. His Sister Ashley is Signed To A WWE Developmental Deal



Ashley Flair, who uses the stage name, Charlotte wrestles for the WWE’s training program NXT. Her signing with WWE came just before her father re-signed with the company.

6. He Was Often Seen on WWE Programming In Support Of His Father During Big Events



Most memorably, he appeared on WWE TV while hugging his father after his father’s retirement match at Wrestlemania 24 in 2008. Highlight’s of Ric Flair’s match can be seen above.

7. He Was Trained In Professional Wrestling By Harley Race



Flair attended Harley Race’s Wrestling Academy in Eldon, Missouri. He was at the school as the same time as the son’s of other wrestling legends Ted DiBiase (Million Dollar Man), Curt Hennig (Mr. Perfect), and Ricky Steamboat (The Dragon).

8. At Age 9, He Won A National Amateur Wrestling Title



During his high school wrestling career, Reid was an accomplished amateur wrestler. In April 1998, he won the AAU National Wrestling Tournament. During another tournament, he apparently attacked another competitor after he mocked his father’s signature catchphrase and mannerisms.

9. That Same Year He Defeated Eric Bischoff on WCW Television



For such a young kid with little “sports entertainment” experience and notoriety, he still managed to wrestle (and defeat) Eric Bischoff on WCW television. Reid had two other more respectable accomplishments in the wrestling world though. He ended up winning the National Wrestling Alliance’s “The Anderson Brothers Classic 4 Tournament” with partner George South Jr. and the NWA Charlotte Mid-Atlantic Heritage Championship (1 Time).

10. His Father Has Had Recent Health Problems



Ric Flair was diagnosed with blood clot in his leg, which forced him to cancel scheduled appearances for WWE this week. According to Wrestling personality Jim Ross in his blog published on March 27th: