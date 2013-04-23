David Henneberry: Man Who Found Boston Bomber in Boat Speaks

David Henneberry, the Watertown, Massachusetts, resident who discovered Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hiding in his boat on the evening of Friday, April 19, disputes the the story that’s being put out about his heroism, reports WCVB.

Reports varied, from the Daily News saying that Henneberry went to his backyard for a cigarette, to ABC News saying he went to walk his dog.

But all stories seemed to agree that Henneberry discovered blood right away on the boat. However, that’s not what the man himself told WCVB this evening. Henneberry said he made a routine check on his boat and at first found nothing.

I know people say I saw blood on the boat. ‘He saw blood on the boat.’ Not true. I said ‘OK, everything is fine.’ There are no visible signs of blood outside the boat. I went inside…

But Henneberry then said, being an obsessive boat owner, he went back outside to again check on his baby, the 22-foot pleasure cruiser Slips Away II — a white Seahawk with blue trim and a fiberglass hull. It was a windy day, and the boat is Henneberry’s pride and joy, so he wanted to make sure the tarp was on tight. The active member of the Watertown Yacht Club continued:

I got three steps up the ladder and rolled the shrink wrap. I didn’t expect to see anything, but I saw blood on the floor of the boat. A good amount of blood, And I said ‘Wow, did I cut myself last time?’ I thought. I was in the boat a couple of weeks ago. Then I just look over there, and there is more blood… And I looked back and forth a couple of times and my eyes went to the engine block and there was a body. I see him lying there just like you see on the film (from the State Police helicopter’s infrared camera; see video above). He was just lying there by the engine block and the floor. I couldn’t see his face. I’m glad I didn’t see his face. I didn’t see his face. He didn’t move.

From there Henneberry ran to notify the police, a moment he says he doesn’t fully remember. He and his wife were placed with authorities while a search was conducted, and it was confirmed that the Boston terror suspect was hiding in his boat. In the ensuing shootout and standoff, Henneberry’s boat was destroyed.

Henneberry’s neighbor, George Pizzuto, told ABC News how important the boat was to his heroic friend:

That boat’s his baby. He takes care of it like you wouldn’t believe. And they told him it’s all shot up.

An online campaign has begun to raise money for David to buy a new boat similar to Slips Away II, which cost around $50,000. David, though, would prefer that any money went to One Fund Boston: