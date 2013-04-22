Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Charged in Hospital Bed by FBI

BREAKING: Marathon bombing suspect has been formally charged in his hospital bed. #7News #BostonMarathon — 7News (@7News) April 22, 2013

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the alleged Boston Marathon bomber has been charged by the FBI in his hospital bed, reports WCVB.

Tsarnaev will face his first court hearing on May 30.

White House says surviving suspect in #BostonMarathon bombings will not be tried as an enemy combatant, via AP.#7News — 7News (@7News) April 22, 2013

Earlier, ABC News reported, that Dzhokhar was in a conscious state and responding “sporadically” to investigators questions in writing. The alleged terror suspect was shot in the throat during a firefight with law-enforcement on Friday night which has left him unable to speak.

FBI: Bombing suspect,Dzhokhar Tsarnaev remains in serious condition. — Boston Police Dept. (@Boston_Police) April 22, 2013

In not being treated as an enemy comatant, it means that Tsarnaev will be tried in a federal court of law on US soil. Read the official criminal complaint here:

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Criminal Complaint