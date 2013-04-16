Greg “Greggo” Williams Fired From 105.3 “The Fan”

Greg “Greggo” Williams, a co-host on 105.3 FM “The Fan,”announced on Tuesday that he has been fired from the station.

Williams shared the slot with Richie Whitt who was also fired by CBS today.

Williams also worked for KTCK/1310 “The Ticket” and KESN/103.FM ESPN Radio. He’s already been deleted from the station website.

He tweeted a pic of his letter of separation too, in case you were curious what it’s like to be fired by CBS.

