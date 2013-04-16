Greg “Greggo” Williams Fired From 105.3 “The Fan”

Greg “Greggo” Williams, a co-host on 105.3 FM “The Fan,”announced on Tuesday that he has been fired from the station.

ATENTION FanFans…I just got fired by station…not much reason given..but now I’ve been fired by all three sports station — GREGGO (@TCUWhiteTrash) April 15, 2013

I’m sure my radio days are over..fired thee times in seven years.talk about damaged goods..I just hope richie and Sybil land a new radio gig — GREGGO (@TCUWhiteTrash) April 15, 2013

@jindesabelle …I was given no answer..I asked why…and wasn’t given an answer..I wasn’t surprised..but I did want a reason…but none — GREGGO (@TCUWhiteTrash) April 15, 2013

Williams shared the slot with Richie Whitt who was also fired by CBS today.

Again, thanks to the countless FanFans who are reaching out to me. I hope to respond to each and every one of you once things settle down. — Richie Whitt (@richiewhitt) April 16, 2013

When time’s right I’ll provide a detailed explanation of how/why @1053rage died. FanFans deserve an explanation. Won’t leave y’all hanging. — Richie Whitt (@richiewhitt) April 16, 2013

Williams also worked for KTCK/1310 “The Ticket” and KESN/103.FM ESPN Radio. He’s already been deleted from the station website.

He tweeted a pic of his letter of separation too, in case you were curious what it’s like to be fired by CBS.