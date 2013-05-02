TV Star Stephen Colletti Witnessed Houston Airport Suicide Shooting

TV Star Stephen Colletti Witnessed Houston Airport Suicide Shooting

The former star of MTV’s Laguna Beach and teen-drama One Tree Hill, Stephen Colletti, was a witness to the suicide shooting that occurred at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport this afternoon. The actor was live tweeting his movements directly after the shooting:

Colletti is also the former boyfriend of Hayden Panettiere. and is currently stepping out with his former One Tree Hill co-star Chelsea Kane.

Watch the star’s casting interview for Laguna Beach here:

