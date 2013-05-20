The Most Tragic Photos From the Moore, Oklahoma Tornado

Here are some of the most devastating photos of the destruction of the tornado that ripped through the city of Moore in Oklahoma this afternoon.
This is heartbreaking. #PrayForOklahoma (Photo by Paul Hellstern/@newsok) twitter.com/Tiffanyg89/sta…
— Tiffany Gibson (@Tiffanyg89) May 21, 2013
More evidence of the strength of this #tornado.#okwx #okcoso twitter.com/OkCountySherif…
— Oklahoma Co. Sheriff (@OkCountySheriff) May 21, 2013
We are committed to helping with the efforts in the @cityofmoore .#tornado #okwx #okcoso twitter.com/OkCountySherif…
— Oklahoma Co. Sheriff (@OkCountySheriff) May 21, 2013
Twilight in #Moore. The work is just beginning for these crews. #longnightahead. #okcfox twitter.com/philsnews/stat…
— Phil Cross (@philsnews) May 21, 2013
Our thoughts/prayers are with those who have lost loved ones.#tornado #okwx #okcoso twitter.com/OkCountySherif…
— Oklahoma Co. Sheriff (@OkCountySheriff) May 21, 2013
Girl plucked alive from rubble of #Oklahoma‘s Plaza Towers elementary school #tornado twitter.com/WilliamsJon/st…
— Jon Williams (@WilliamsJon) May 20, 2013
So similar to Joplin! RT: @cornell_patrick “Picture of the damage at the #Moore Medical Center @koconews @paulfolger twitter.com/Cornell_Patric…“
— Christina Glowacki (@producerxtina) May 21, 2013
PHOTO: Girl pulled from the rubble at Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, Oklahoma: bit.ly/13GymKt
— The Week (@TheWeek) May 21, 2013
MAJOR MAJOR damage in #Moore, OK… Please pray for everyone who lost everything. Hearing mass fatalities #tornado twitter.com/reedtimmerTVN/…
— Reed Timmer (@reedtimmerTVN) May 20, 2013
PHOTO of storm damage in Moore. #okwx twitter.com/NewsOK/status/…
— NewsOK (@NewsOK) May 20, 2013
Horrifying Photos Of The Massive Tornado Tearing Through Oklahoma City buzzfeed.com/ryanhatesthis/… twitter.com/BuzzFeedNews/s…”
— Andrew Kaczynski (@BuzzFeedAndrew) May 20, 2013
Photo: Dead horses and cattle mixed in with tornado damage in Moore, Oklahoma – twitter.com/MatthewKeysLiv…
— Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) May 21, 2013
Good lord. It’s like a war zone. PHOTO: A fire burns in Moore, Okla., following Monday’s tornado. (AP): twitpic.com/cs1nal
— sgoldman (@sgoldman) May 20, 2013
Cars piled on top of each other in Moore, OK. Via KFOR. #okwx #tornado twitter.com/alastormspotte… RT @alastormspotter
— CareyPenaTV (@CareyPenaTV) May 20, 2013
New eyewitness photo from Moore, Oklahoma tornado damage – twitter.com/MatthewKeysLiv…
— Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) May 20, 2013
This camperwas tossed over a house twitter.com/mseidenkoco5/s…
— Michael Seiden (@mseidenkoco5) May 21, 2013
A picture a friend sent leaving Moore. He is okay. #okwx #oklahoma #tornado twitter.com/DanGordon/stat…
— Daniel Gordon (@DanGordon) May 20, 2013
Watching police go through with spray paint, marking Hines they have cleared. twitter.com/philsnews/stat…
— Phil Cross (@philsnews) May 20, 2013
Law enforcement responding at Moore tornado.#oktornado #tornado #okwx #okcoso twitter.com/OkCountySherif…
— Oklahoma Co. Sheriff (@OkCountySheriff) May 20, 2013
Moore damage. Briarwood neighborhood. twitter.com/philsnews/stat…
— Phil Cross (@philsnews) May 20, 2013
Moore, OK tornado as it crosses Sooner Rd at SE 134th street #okwx twitter.com/wx8ben/status/…
— Ben Holcomb (@wx8ben) May 20, 2013
Widespread damage in @cityofmoore .#OKCOSO deputies are assisting.#tornado #okwx twitter.com/OkCountySherif…
— Oklahoma Co. Sheriff (@OkCountySheriff) May 20, 2013
#OKCOSO deputies on the way to assist with #tornado rescue efforts in @cityofmoore .#okwx twitter.com/OkCountySherif…
— Oklahoma Co. Sheriff (@OkCountySheriff) May 20, 2013
Scared, but this little pup survived @cityofmoore #tornado.#okwx #okcoso twitter.com/OkCountySherif…
— Oklahoma Co. Sheriff (@OkCountySheriff) May 20, 2013
Overturned cars seen after a massive tornado touched down near Oklahoma City | Live updates: live.reuters.com/Event/Oklahoma… twitter.com/ReutersUS/stat…
— Reuters US News (@ReutersUS) May 20, 2013
Neighbors around Penn Ln and SW 10th in #Moore starting to pick up what’s left. #okwx #okcfox twitter.com/priscillaluong…
— Priscilla Luong (@priscillaluong) May 20, 2013
RT @mikeseidel Church bus in Moore with windows blown out but they’re on the road. twitter.com/mikeseidel/sta…
— NBC News (@NBCNews) May 20, 2013
