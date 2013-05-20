The Most Tragic Photos From the Moore, Oklahoma Tornado

Here are some of the most devastating photos of the destruction of the tornado that ripped through the city of Moore in Oklahoma this afternoon.

Girl plucked alive from rubble of #Oklahoma‘s Plaza Towers elementary school #tornado twitter.com/WilliamsJon/st… — Jon Williams (@WilliamsJon) May 20, 2013

PHOTO: Girl pulled from the rubble at Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, Oklahoma: bit.ly/13GymKt — The Week (@TheWeek) May 21, 2013

MAJOR MAJOR damage in #Moore, OK… Please pray for everyone who lost everything. Hearing mass fatalities #tornado twitter.com/reedtimmerTVN/… — Reed Timmer (@reedtimmerTVN) May 20, 2013

Horrifying Photos Of The Massive Tornado Tearing Through Oklahoma City buzzfeed.com/ryanhatesthis/… twitter.com/BuzzFeedNews/s…” — Andrew Kaczynski (@BuzzFeedAndrew) May 20, 2013

Photo: Dead horses and cattle mixed in with tornado damage in Moore, Oklahoma – twitter.com/MatthewKeysLiv… — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) May 21, 2013

Good lord. It’s like a war zone. PHOTO: A fire burns in Moore, Okla., following Monday’s tornado. (AP): twitpic.com/cs1nal — sgoldman (@sgoldman) May 20, 2013

New eyewitness photo from Moore, Oklahoma tornado damage – twitter.com/MatthewKeysLiv… — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) May 20, 2013

This camperwas tossed over a house twitter.com/mseidenkoco5/s… — Michael Seiden (@mseidenkoco5) May 21, 2013

Watching police go through with spray paint, marking Hines they have cleared. twitter.com/philsnews/stat… — Phil Cross (@philsnews) May 20, 2013

Moore, OK tornado as it crosses Sooner Rd at SE 134th street #okwx twitter.com/wx8ben/status/… — Ben Holcomb (@wx8ben) May 20, 2013

Overturned cars seen after a massive tornado touched down near Oklahoma City | Live updates: live.reuters.com/Event/Oklahoma… twitter.com/ReutersUS/stat… — Reuters US News (@ReutersUS) May 20, 2013

Neighbors around Penn Ln and SW 10th in #Moore starting to pick up what’s left. #okwx #okcfox twitter.com/priscillaluong… — Priscilla Luong (@priscillaluong) May 20, 2013