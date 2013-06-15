Bomb Blast in Pakistan Kills 23: 5 Facts You Need to Know

A heinous bomb that exploded near woman’s university in Quetta, Pakistan has so far killed 23 people, including 11 female students. Scores of others lie wounded as a siege is now unfolding with militants at a nearby hotel, reports Al Jazeera.

Attacks have been known to happen in the region where militants are opposed to women’s education and progressiveness.

Here’s what you need to know…

1. Two Blasts Rocked Quetta

Pakistan, doppio attentato con sparatoria su un bus e in un ospedale a Quetta: almeno 23 vittime pic.twitter.com/DdPNpveC9G — Altri Mondi Gazzetta (@AltriMondiGazza) June 15, 2013

Two bombs exploded, the first went off on board a bus at Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University, the device was hidden underneath the vehicle. Zubair Mahmood, Quetta Police Chief, told AFP:

It was an improvised explosive device placed in the women university bus. The dead were all women students.

The students were on their way home from classes when the device exploded.

2. Terrorist Then Attacked the Hospital Where Victims Were Being Treated

The second device was detonated inside the emergency room of Bolan Medical Complex, while many of the victims from the bus blast were being brought in to be treated.

3. A Siege is Unfolding at the Hospital

After the second device exploded, around eight militants took up strategic positions inside the hospital. They have killed at least three members of Pakistan’s security forces so far.

4. A Well-Known Local Politician Was Killed in the Attack

Abdul Mansoor Khan, the Deputy City Commissioner of Quetta, was killed in the hospital attack.

5. Quetta is a Regular Terrorist Target

Quetta is the capital of the Balochistan province, in Western Pakistan, not far from the Afghan border. Terrorist violence such as this is a regular occurrence.