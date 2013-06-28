Patriots Will Let You Swap Aaron Hernandez Jersey for a Less Murdery One

Friday on the New England Patriots website, the Massachusetts team announced that on July 6-7 they will be offering a free opportunity for fans to exchange their #81 Aaron Hernandez jerseys purchased at the Patriots pro shop for another jersey of comparable value.

The decision for the free swap comes in the wake of Aaron Hernandez’s arrest for allegedly murdering his friend and semi-professional footballer player Odin Lloyd execution-style. The Patriots pro shop website quotes New England Patriots spokesperson Stacey James as saying:

We know that children love wearing their Patriots jerseys, but may not understand why parents don’t want them wearing their Hernandez jerseys anymore. We hope this opportunity to exchange those jerseys at the Patriots ProShop for another player’s jersey will be well received by parents.

Although the trade-in is a nice touch, owners of Aaron Hernandez Jerseys may be more inclined to hang on to them; they are soon to become very rare, as they will never be manufactured again.