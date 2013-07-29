WATCH: Ariel Castro’s Son Will ‘Never Visit My Father in Prison’

Ariel Castro’s son, Anthony, spoke out for the first time publicly on NBC’s Today Show this morning, just two days before his father is expected to be sentenced to life in prison plus 1,000 years behind bars.

For years his father kept three women, Amanda Berry, Michelle Knight and Gina DeJesus, captive in his home in Cleveland, beating and raping them repeatedly. His son told host Savannah Guthrie:

I think that if he really can’t control his impulses and he really doesn’t have any value for human life, the way this case has shown, then behind bars is where he belongs for the rest of his life.

He then added that it was unlikely he would ever see his father again: