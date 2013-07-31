Rep. Bill Keating’s Letter to the FBI: Boston Bombing’s Unanswered Questions

Boston Congressman William Keating has written a letter addressed to new FBI Director James Comey outlining his unanswered questions relating to the Boston Marathon Bombing, reports The Boston Globe.

Read the full letter here:

Share it! Share Tweet Share Email

His questions relate to alleged security shortcomings within different government agencies in the lead-up to the bombs. On April 15, three people were killed and hundreds more injured when two bombs exploded close to the finish line of the Boston Marathon. The bombs were allegedly planted by Tamerlan Tsarnaev and his younger brother, Dzhokhar. Tamerlan was killed three days after the explosion and his brother was captured by police 24 hours later.

In a public statement, Rep. Keating said: