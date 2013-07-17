Bruce Springsteen Dedicates Song to Trayvon Martin [VIDEO]

Last night, “The Boss,” weighed in on George Zimmerman’s acquittal of the murder of Trayvon Martin. While performing in Thomand Park, in Limerick, Ireland, Springsteen dedicated his song, “American Skin”, to Trayvon, he told the audience:

I want to send this one out as a letter for back home. For justice for Trayvon Martin.

The song, “American Skin (41 Shots),” is originally about the shooting death of Amadou Diallo. A Guinean-immigrant who was shot and killed by plain-clothes NYPD officers in 1999. Cops fired 41 times on Diallo, hitting him 19 times. Diallo had been pursued by cops in a case of mistaken identity, and in dimly lit circumstances thought that his wallet was a gun, and opened fire. All of the officers were acquitted of any wrongdoing.