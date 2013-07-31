Facebook May Be Prosecuted for 14-Year-Old Girl’s Suicide

Representatives of Facebook could see the inside of a courtroom soon for failing to take down abusive comments that led to a 14-year-old girl’s leaping to her death in Italy.

Carolina Picchio jumped to her death out of her bedroom window on January 5, 2013, after an ex-boyfriend and his friends maintained a steady stream of abusive comments. At one point, the bullies made public a video that allegedly contained images of an intoxicated Picchio. This proved too much for the young teen to bear.

Now, CNN reports that Francesco Saluzzo, a prosecutor from the same wealthy northern Italian region as Picchio, is considering taking legal action against Facebook for failing to remove the abusive content. Saluzzo told CNN:

In the case of Carolina, it appears some of her friends, some of her relatives, asked for the removal of some of this strong content, and it wasn’t removed — and this played a role in her decision to commit suicide.

