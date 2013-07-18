Lee Rigby’s Alleged Killer Michael Adebolajo Beaten Up in Prison

One of the men accused of the heinous murder of British soldier Drummer Lee Rigby in May 2013 on the streets of London, Michael Adeolajo, 28, has had his two front teeth knocked out in a prison attack, reports the BBC.

Police, as well as the United Kingdom’s prison service, are investigating the attack which is believed to have taken place on Wednesday July 17.

Adebolajo is being held at Belmarsh Prison awaiting trial for the beheading murder of Lee Rigby. His trial date has been set for November 18 at the Old Bailey in London.

A spokesperson for Belmarsh Prison told The Sun:

The police are investing an incident that took place at HMP Belmarsh on July 17. It would be inappropriate to comment while the investigation was ongoing.

Adebolajo will stand trial alongside Michael Adebowale, 22, for the crime. As well as the murder the two face charges of attempted murder against London police and possession of a firearm.