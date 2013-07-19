WATCH: Charles Barkley Sides With George Zimmerman, Says Jury Was Right

NBA legend Charles Barkley has told CNBC that he felt the jurors in the George Zimmerman/Trayvon Martin trial were right to acquit Zimmerman, based on the evidence put forward in the trial.

Sir Charles told CNBC’s Maria Bartiromo:

I agree with the verdict, I’m sorry that young kid got killed, but they didn’t have enough evidence to charge him.

Barkley condemned racism in American and admitted that the case showed some signs of “racial profiling,” but “looking at the evidence,” the jury made the right choice. He adds that his opinion is “probably not a popular opinion among most people.” A statement that is backed up by the scenes of rioting and social unrest in America’s cities following the verdict.

The famed rebounder then took aim at the media’s “agenda” during the trial. Barkley said:

I watched this trial closely. I watched these people on television talking about it. A lot of these people have a hidden agenda. They want to have their racist views, whether they are white or black… They’re biases come out.

According to Barkley’s page on NBA.com, the Phoenix Suns icon once said: