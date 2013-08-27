NFL Players Union Wants Patriots to Pay Aaron Hernandez $82,000

The NFL Players Association have told the New England Patriots the team must pay accused murderer Aaron Hernandez the $82,000 he’s owed for working out with the team this past spring, reports USA Today.

The Patriots canceled Hernandez’s contract on June 26 just hours after the tight-end was arrested in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Odin Lloyd. Hernandez has maintained his innocence and is being held without bail in a county jail.

In 2012 the disgraced player signed a $40 million extension to his contract with the Pats. USA Today says:

Hernandez’s contract also included $3.25 million in deferred signing bonus to be paid in March 2014, money Hernandez’s representatives could argue he has earned.

The NFLPA says that between April and June, Hernandez performed $82,000 worth of activities including training and promotional work. The money had not been paid at the time when Hernandez was fired. The players union issued a statement saying: