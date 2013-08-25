Chris Lane Murder Update: Police Believe Killing Was Not Racially Motivated

Despite last weeks suspicions that the murder of Australian college baseball player Christoper Lane was racially motivated, local Oklahoma police now believe that there is insufficient evidence to the prove a racial motive.

These suspicions were aroused when racially charged statements like “90% of white ppl are nasty. #HATE THEM” were found on the youngest murder suspect, 15-year-old James Edwards’ Twitter account.

However, Stephens County district attorney Jason Hicks said this weekend that, “At this point, the evidence does not support the theory that Christopher Lane was targeted based upon his race or nationality…The evidence is insufficient to establish that race was the primary motive in the murder of Christopher Lane.”

The three teens, pictured above, are currently being held awaiting trail. Edwards, 15, and Luna, 16 will be charged with first degree murder while 17-year-old Michael Jones is being charged with accessory to murder.