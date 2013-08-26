Second Suspect Arrested in Beating to Death Murder of WWII Vet

The second suspect in the murder of World War II veteran Delbert Belton has been arrested by police in Spokane, Washington, reports KREM.

Kenan Kinard Adams, 16, had been identified as the second suspect on Friday August 23, after the first suspect, Demetrius Glenn, had handed himself into authorities. Both have been charged with first-degree murder and robbery.

Adams was arrested at around 3 a.m. on Monday August 26 in a basement apartment in Spokane. Police said that investigators were acting on a tip when Adams was apprehended.

On August 21, 88-year-old Delbert Belton was beaten to death as he waited in his car outside the Eagle Lodge. Emergency responders said they couldn’t stop the WWII veteran’s bleeding.