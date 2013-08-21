Could James DiMaggio be Hannah Anderson’s Father? Family Demands DNA Test

Above: James Lee DiMaggio in between Hannah and Ethan Anderson. DiMaggio’s family now believes he could have been the real biological father of the two children. Below: Brett Anderson between his children Hannah and Ethan Anderson. He was living and working in Tennessee during the weekend that ended with his wife and son being killed, and his daughter abducted.





Is it possible that Amber Alert victim Hannah Anderson is the biological child of her now-dead abductor, James Lee DiMaggio?

That’s what the DiMaggio family thinks after last week’s revelation that suspected murderer and kidnapper James DiMaggio made Bernice Anderson the beneficiary of his $112,000 life insurance policy. Bernice Anderson is the mother of the Christina Anderson, who was found murdered in DiMaggio’s burned home, and the grandmother of Ethan and Hannah Anderson. Ethan is also deceased, and Hannah was taken hostage by DiMaggio, who reportedly “had a crush” on her.

According to San Diego’s 10 News, Andrew Spanswick, a spokesman for the DiMaggio family, said this week:

We are requesting DNA samples from Hannah and anything they can get from Ethan. There are rumors Jim was the children’s real father. The parents didn’t marry until 2002. We think it’s strange he left them so much money with no explanation.

According to 10 News, DiMaggio’s sister, Lora, was the beneficiary until 2011.

Speculation that DiMaggio may have suspected he was the biological father of Hannah and Ethan emerged last week when a search warrant for DiMaggio’s house turned up a DNA testing kit. The same turned up used condoms and letters from Hannah.