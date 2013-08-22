’90% of White Ppl Are Nasty’ — The Racially Charged Twitter of Murder Suspect James Edwards

Frances Edwards, 15, is one of the two teens charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Australian college baseball player Christopher Lane. He is accused, along with Chancey Luna, 16, and Michael Jones, 17, in the random slaying after the two teens shot the jogging Lane in the back.

Edwards had was prolific on social media, and his Vine account made waves earlier this week when it depicted the young teen flaunting guns and wads of $100 bills.

Now his Twitter account has sparked media attention because it contains references to guns and violence, police, drugs — and hating white people. If his tweets are to be taken for fact, then he chronicled doing drugs, getting shot, and getting sentenced to “30 days” by a court, on his Twitter.

Here are some of the most shocking tweets:

We fake but ya’ll;all say we sale dope and carry guns ain’t that what real thugs do like.. You want us to smoke ya’ll;all to prove the point. — jamesakabug (@JAMESAKABUG) June 9, 2013

All the pussy niggas seem to pacc a pistol — jamesakabug (@JAMESAKABUG) July 21, 2013

Da homie got shot…. And killed — jamesakabug (@JAMESAKABUG) July 16, 2013

Ayeee I knocced out 5 woods since Zimmerman court!:) lol shit ima keep sleepin shit! #ayeeee — jamesakabug (@JAMESAKABUG) July 15, 2013

Do drugs tell I’m dead — jamesakabug (@JAMESAKABUG) July 11, 2013

Posted on deuce blocc I ain’t worried bout shit I got my 9! #tony Romo — jamesakabug (@JAMESAKABUG) July 8, 2013

I put da work down and picced up the books! #turning my life around. — jamesakabug (@JAMESAKABUG) July 8, 2013

I ain’t gonna lie.The choice I’ve been making aren’t very good but the once I make now are gonna be great for my future.#success on my mind — jamesakabug (@JAMESAKABUG) June 27, 2013

Dave Ramsey said”if you wanna be rich you gotta do rich ppl stuff” so that’s why I flash money by expensive things JUST LIKE RICH PPL. #:) — jamesakabug (@JAMESAKABUG) June 12, 2013

Got served 30 at court today. — jamesakabug (@JAMESAKABUG) June 12, 2013

I’m crip da blood! But we still fam! #dats my fam — jamesakabug (@JAMESAKABUG) May 22, 2013

90% of white ppl are nasty. #HATE THEM — jamesakabug (@JAMESAKABUG) April 29, 2013

