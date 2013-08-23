Kenan Kinard, Delbert Belton Murder Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

UPDATE 10 a.m. 8/26/2013:

Kenan Kinard Adams was arrested by police at around 3 a.m. on August 26.

Original story below…

kenan kinard

Kenan Kinard (Facebook)

Police are still searching for Kenan Kinard, the Washington teen wanted as a suspect in the killing of 88-year-old World War II veteran Delbert Belton.

Here’s what you should know about this young fugitive.

1. He is Still on the Run

Kenan Adams Kinard is still being sought by police. Authorities currently do not know where Kinard is or where he may be going, but there is speculation that he left town in a stolen car late last night.

2. He is Wanted in the Connection with the Murder of Delbert Belton

kenan kinard

Security camera footage of the suspect taken on the night Delbert Belton was attacked.

On Wednesday evening 88-year-old Delbert Belton was sitting in his car outside of the Spokane Eagles lodge when he was attacked by two young men, suspected to be Kenan Kinard and Demetruis Glenn. Belton was brought to a local hospital unconscious and bleeding and died of his injuries early the next morning.

That day police released what they believed to be security camera pictures of the two suspects.

3. His Alleged Accomplice Demetruis Glenn Has Already Been Arrested

The second suspect in the murder of Delbert Belton, Demetruis Glenn, turned himself in to police and was arrested on sight. He is being tried with first degree murder and first degree burglary.

Glenn reportedly has a criminal history that includes third and fourth degree assault.

4. He Likes Chief Keef

Kenan Kinard

From the Facebook of Kenan Kinard.

Like Glenn, Kinard is also a fan of rapper Chief Keef, according to his Facebook.

Keef has been under media scrutiny lately since a number of high profile crimes have committed by outspoken fans of his. Most recently, the three suspects implicated in the murder of Australian college baseball player Christopher Lane in Oklahoma.

Since long before the Columbine High School shooting in 1999, politicians and public figures have attempted to find a correlation between certain veins of popular culture and heinous violent acts but have yet to prove that hypothesis.

5. He Could Be a Father

Kenan Kinard

Kinard with an unidentified baby. (Facebook)

Kinard appears several times in his Facebook pictures with at first, a young pregnant woman, and then a new-born baby. Is it possible that the young, possible 15 or 16-year-old mam could be a father?

