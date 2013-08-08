Leah Remini Files Missing Persons Report for Scientology Leader’s Mysterious Wife

  • Published
  • Updated

Actress Leah Remini has taken her war against her former church, Scientology, to the next level by filing a missing persons report for Shelly Miscavige, reports Radar Online. Miscavige is the mysterious wife of former church leader David Miscavige who has not been seen in public for six years.

It was widely reported that Remini’s high-profile split from the church in July was in-part instigated by her enquiring as to the whereabouts of Shelly Miscavige. When Remini asked church spokesman Tommy Davis where Miscavige was at Tom Cruise’s 2006 wedding to Katie Holmes, Davis reportedly told her that she: “didn’t have the f***ing rank” to ask about Shelly Miscavige’s whereabouts.

Shelly Miscavige with Leah Remini c. 2005. Image via TonyOrtega.com

Remini released a public statement when she left the church saying:

I believe that people should be able to question things, I believe that people should value family, and value friendships, and hold those things sacrosanct. That for me, that’s what I’m about. It wouldn’t matter what it was, simply because no one is going to tell me how I need to think, no one is going to tell me who I can, and cannot, talk to.

Anti-scientology crusader, Tony Ortega, has speculated that Miscavige may be living in a remote facility known as the Church of Spiritual Technology in Lake Arrowhead, California. He reports that the 12 or so Scientologists who reside there are “totally cut off from the outside world.”

