‘Your Hell is Just Beginning’ — Watch Michelle Knight’s Statement to Ariel Castro

Michelle Knight, who was raped and impregnated, then beaten and starved into miscarriages for 11 years by Ohio man Ariel Castro, gave a devastating speech in court today. You can watch it above.

The speech came only moments before Castro was sentenced to life in prison plus 1,000 years without chance of parole for kidnapping, rapping, and torturing three women for over a decade.

Through tears, Knight told the court that friendship with another victim was the only thing that kept her going over the years. She called fellow captive Gina DeJesus her “teammate” and said that DeJesus “nursed me back to health when I was dying from his abuse.”

She also address Castro directly saying, “I spent 11 years in hell, now your hell is just beginning” and shockingly, “I can forgive you but I will never forget.”