Mike Tyson: ‘I’m On the Verge of Dying Because I’m a Vicious Alcoholic’

Just as famed former boxer Mike Tyson is about to make his comeback as a boxing promoter, he made some shocking confessions at a press conference on Friday. The video above shows Mike Tyson admitting that his sobriety over the last year or so has been a lie.

Tyson started the conference by talking about going to his Alcoholics Anonymous meeting saying, “I hate myself. I’m trying to kill myself,” but he continued that threat further. Tyson then admitted, “I haven’t drank or took drugs in six days, and for me that’s a miracle. I’ve been lying to everybody else that think I was sober, but I’m not, this is my sixth day and I’m never going to use again.” He was visibly and audibly choked up as a said the last part.

Tyson was in and out of rehab three times for substance abuse. but in 2012 he told ABC that being involved in 2009’s hit film “The Hangover,” helped him to get sober.

He said that all of the support he got after being in the hit film. “changed everything for me, which I’m so appreciative,” and admitted he was in a “dark place” while “The Hangover” was being filmed.