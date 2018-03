Nick Selby isn’t your average Engineering major.

Most Engineering majors aren’t the most enthusiastic elocutionists.

Your friends would be so into this, share it! Share Tweet Share Email

But Nick Selby isn’t just your average Engineering major: He is the real life Tony Stark.

Check out the video above. It’s worth the entire 7 minutes.

And if that doesn’t get you motivated for life, well you’re just a villain.