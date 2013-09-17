Georgia Girl Kidnapped at Gunpoint: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

An Amber Alert/Levi’s Call has been issued for the kidnapped Ayvani Hope Perez, 14, who was taken from her home by two armed men in Ellenwood, Georgia, just south of Atlanta, at around 2:15 a.m. on September 17, reports The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

This girl is reported to be in “extreme danger.”

Here’s what you need to know…

1. The Kidnapping Appears to Have Begun as Robbery

Clayton County police spokesman Phong Nguyen told reporters that two men pried open the back door of Perez’s home on the 3800 block of Brookgate Drive in Ellenwood (above). Perez’s mother attempted to hide her children from the men. Nguyen said: “She did not have any money and jewelry so they shot the dog and kidnapped the 14-year-old.” Reports from the scene indicate the men were traveling in a gray Dodge.

2. Perez’s Description Has Been Released

Perez is described as 4-foot-9, weighing 93 pounds. She’s Hispanic with brown eyes and black hair. At the time of the abduction she was wearing Star Wars pajamas and a T-shirt with “Super Hero” written on it.

3. Police Don’t Believe Perez Knows Her Abductors

The abduction appears to have been a random event. Nguyen said: “It didn’t appear that they knew each other. They just moved in about a month ago.”

4. The Event Has Shocked the Neighborhood

The quiet neighborhood has been shocked by the event. A 16-year-old neighbor, Breyana Walker said, “It’s very scary. I’m so terrified. I feel like I need someone here with me. It could happen to anybody. I don’t know what to do.”

Another resident, Maties Otalis, told The Journal-Constitution: “I’m stunned that that would happen. We always have police around this area. I don’t expect such to happen in my neighborhood. I feel like moving out of this area.”

5. The Abductors Shot the Family Dog

The kidnappers are also believed to have shot the family’s dog. They were dressed in dark clothing, reports 11 Alive. There two children (including Perez) in the home at the time.

Anyone with information on the girl or the suspects should call 911 or Clayton County police at 678-610-4781.