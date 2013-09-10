Ariel Castro’s Prison Guards Placed on Leave After Cleveland Monster’s Suicide

Caleb Ackley Prison guard, Ryan Murphy Prison guard, Ariel Castro's prison guards.

The two prison guards who were assigned to watch over the Cleveland kidnapper Ariel Castro have been suspended from work pending an investigation into Castro’s suicide earlier this month, reports Action News 19.

The two corrections officers have been identified as Caleb Ackley and Ryan Murphy. Both officers have been with the corrections service since 2007, they will be on paid leave. According to records, Ackley is paid over $42,000 per year as an employee of the Rehabilitation & Corrections Compare Ohio State Rehabilitation & Corrections Department Employees.

Castro was convicted to live imprisonment as well as 1,000 years for his monstrous crimes of kidnapping, rape and the murder of unborn children. His three victims, Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight were freed on May 6 after years in captivity.

