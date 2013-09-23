Dr. Elif Yavuz: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dr. Elif Yavuz has been confirmed as one of the fatal victims of the gruesome terror attack at the Westgate Shopping Mall in Nairobi, Kenya, reports The New York Post.

1. Yavuz Was Harvard Educated

Yavuz had obtained a Ph.D. from Harvard. She was born in Holland. Dr Julio Frenk, the dean of the faculty at Harvard School of Public Health [HSPH] wrote a heartfelt letter in tribute to Yavuz, it read:

As one of her colleagues here at HSPH said: ‘Elif brought laugher and love wherever she went. She lightened the lives of her HSPH colleagues and of the children she lived with in Uganda during her thesis work’, Elif committed her career and her life to helping those in need. Her compassion was an inspiration to everyone she touched at HSPH and the broader global community in which she lived and worked. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

2. She Worked With the Clinton Foundation

In August 2013, Bill Clinton came to Tanzania to personally visit Yavuz at the Health Access Initiative based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Both Bill and Hillary Clinton released a statement on her death:

We were shocked and terribly saddened to learn of the death of Elif Yavuz in the senseless attacks in Nairobi. Elif devoted her life to helping others, particularly people in developing countries suffering from malaria and HIV/AIDS. … Elif was brilliant, dedicated, and deeply admired by her colleagues, who will miss her terribly. On behalf of the entire Clinton Foundation, we send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to Elif’s family and her many friends throughout the world.

3. She Was 8 Months Pregnant

It’s reported by The Daily Telegraph that she was in Nairobi for its medical facilities.

4. She Was Killed Alongside Her Partner

Victims of terrorists at #WestGateMall – British architect Ross Langdon and his pregnant partner, Elif Yavuz. pic.twitter.com/bpfvMgu7EN — Kety Shapazian (@KetyDC) September 23, 2013

Yavuz’s partner, Robert Langdon, 35, was also killed during the horrific terror attack at the Westgate Shopping Mall. The couple lived together in Eastern Africa. Here is a link to an extremely graphic image of the couple cradling each other after the attack.

Langdon was a celebrated architect who was “doing wondrous things in Kenya.” He had been in Africa working for charity for the past four years.

5. There Was an Outpouring of Emotion on Twitter

My CHAI colleague, Elif Yavuz, was killed in the Nairobi attacks. Were supposed to share an office starting in Jan – utterly heartbreaking. — Brett Keller (@brettkeller) September 23, 2013

gutted to hear about the death of top chap Ross Langdon along with his partner and their unborn child in Narobi http://t.co/4WSteWkSjX — robin turner (@robinturner) September 23, 2013

Woke up to some distubing news. My friend Elif Yavuz killed in the Nairobi Terror attack….RIP — A.R.S.E.N.A.L 10 (@ARSENAL1010) September 23, 2013

Such tragic news about beautiful Ross Langdon & his pregnant partner Elif Yavuz in Nairobi. Very special souls http://t.co/J7Qc1hLMiR — Liane Rossler (@lianerossler) September 23, 2013

