Man Throws Fire Crackers on White House Front Lawn

A “gun incident” was first reported by Fox News at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday evening. Slowly emerging information indicated that there were at least “two gun shots” were fired at the White House front gates, according Fox News’ Ed Henry.

It later emerged that the “shots” were firecrackers. The Associated Press reports that a middle-aged man was taken into custody following the incident.

This incident hits a city on edge following the horrific shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in which a gun man, reported to be Aaron Alexis, killed 12 people.

