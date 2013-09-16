Man Throws Fire Crackers on White House Front Lawn

A “gun incident” was first reported by Fox News at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday evening. Slowly emerging information indicated that there were at least “two gun shots” were fired at the White House front gates, according Fox News’ Ed Henry.

White House on lock down. @JonKarl heard pops. Secret Service took down man along PA Ave. — devindwyer (@devindwyer) September 16, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It later emerged that the “shots” were firecrackers. The Associated Press reports that a middle-aged man was taken into custody following the incident.

Reports of shots fired on PA Ave – outside White House – were actually fireworks set off by a likely idiot. Idiot is in custody. — FOX 5 DC (@myfoxdc) September 16, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

UPDATE: No shooting at White House. Bystanders say a man threw a lit firecracker over the fence and was tackled. — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 16, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This incident hits a city on edge following the horrific shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in which a gun man, reported to be Aaron Alexis, killed 12 people.

Secret Service agents hold positions behind oak tree in WH North Lawn looking out at Penn Ave > pic.twitter.com/finpafrWSt — devindwyer (@devindwyer) September 16, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js