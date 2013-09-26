Krokodil, Russia’s Flesh-Eating Drug: 5 Videos You Really Shouldn’t Watch

News emerged out of Arizona this week that two people were admitted to a poison control center for symptoms that resemble the effects of Krokodil, a cheap and toxic Russian replacement for heroin. Krokodil can be made in around 30 minutes and requires mixing codeine with chemicals like paint thinner, gasoline, or alcohol. This often causes the skin to grown hard and scaly, or the flesh to rot straight off.

Here are some of the most gruesome and revolting videos of the effects of krokodil:

Kristina Calderon

What good is it? We can’t watch nothin on this page..thanks 4 the warning…I’m on it..take care god bless everyone who has contact with this drug…

v.Michel

What good is it to post the vids and only to find out “you can’t view on this domain” ?

