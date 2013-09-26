Lynsie Lee, Cory Booker’s Twitter Stripper: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

ooh just got a postcard from @CoryBooker in the mail. this is going under my pillow for later ;) pic.twitter.com/jbNRYWX4EH — Lynsie Lee (@LynsieLee) July 12, 2013

@LynsieLee Big smile. Thanks for your generous tweet. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 13, 2013

Newark Mayor and Senate candidate Cory Booker’s team was on the defensive this week as the media descended on him for engaging via Twitter with Lynsie Lee, a stripper from Portland, Oregon.

The leading Democrat is being criticized for his Twitter interaction with a user whose profile is covered in naked pictures of herself and other sexually explicit content. Booker is considered a future leader of the Democratic party and was personally endorsed by President Obama. Here is what you need to know about the emerging story and the media frenzy it triggered.

1. She’s a Stripper in Portland, Oregon

Lynsie Lee is a 26-year-old stripper and model living in Portland, Oregon. According to the initial Buzzfeed story about the Twitter exchange between the two, Lee works at Casa Diablo, a Vegan strip club in Portland.

According to her eloquent blog, she was born in 1987 and never met her father.

2. They Engaged in Mild Twitter Flattery

Lee and Newark Mayor Cory Booker exchanged in mild and innocuous Twitter flirtation periodically throughout the past year. In February, according to Buzzfeed, after Lee tweeted to Booker that the West Cost (and she) loved him, the single mayor responded via direct message prompting a short exchange:

@CoryBooker: And the East Coast love you and by the East Coast, I mean me. @LynsieLee: Well now I’m blushing :) @CoryBooker: Its only fair.

Many of the tweets between the two appear to have been deleted from Twitter, but the most suggestive of the two, according to the New York Daily News, were one-sided from Lee saying things like, “you’re welcome to come tsay in my bedroom if your home was affected by the hurricane….;-)” and even, “I want @CoryBooker to plow me through the night..”

Booker’s spokesperson gave Buzzfeed this statement:

I think it’s pretty well known that the mayor talks with people from all walks of life on Twitter. There have been a couple of stories about that over the years. Really, the most shocking part of this story was learning there is a vegan strip club in Portland.

uh I didn’t throw @CoryBooker under the bus. this stuff is from like a year ago. I didn’t even know it was a thing until reporters called me — Lynsie Lee (@LynsieLee) September 26, 2013

3. They Were Both Interviewed in a Film About Twitter

Above is the trailer of Follow Friday a new documentary about Twitter and society. Mayor Booker and Lynsie Lee were both interviewed with the film and her tweets to Booker began shortly afterward. Below is the tweet she sent to him, which appears to be the first, asking him if he would be at the premier of the documentary.

4. Her Twitter is Very Sexually Explicit

Super NSFW: A video of a scroll through Lee’s Twitter:



Lee posts a combination of nude selfies, explicit memes, and sexual content on her Twitter. Here is some of the weirdest stuff:

I don’t want 15min of fame, not this way. I want it through my nudes duh ;) — Lynsie Lee (@LynsieLee) September 26, 2013

it’s just puppy love pic.twitter.com/EGrBSfsbcE — Lynsie Lee (@LynsieLee) September 24, 2013

wait DM means Dick-in-Mouth yeah? — Lynsie Lee (@LynsieLee) September 26, 2013

5. Many People Think Cory Booker is Gay

There has been much speculation on the single mayor’s sexuality. Speaking to the Washington Post about people telling him to get married or questioning his sexuality, Booker said: