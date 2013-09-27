O.J. Simpson Caught Smuggling Cookies Into His Prison Cell

The National Enquirer’s mysterious source inside O.J. Simpson’s prison has just reported that the former football player was caught attempting to smuggle more than a dozen oatmeal cookies out of the prison cafeteria and back to his cell.

According to the Enquirer, doctors have been telling Simpson, who is a severely diabetic, to diet and exercise more or “he could be dead in months.”

On his way back from the cafeteria, a guard suspected him of hiding something beneath his shirt and when he reached in, he pulled out the cookies:

When the guard started pulling cookies out of O.J.’s shirt, the other in­mates started laughing so hard they nearly fell over. O.J. just stood there with a goofy grin on his face as the guard kept digging in­side his shirt and throwing the cookies on the floor

A diabetic’s suicide attempt? A lack of self-control? Who knows, but we wish O.J. the very best of luck.