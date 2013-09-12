Voyager 1 Becomes the First Man-Made Object in Interstellar Space

Today, Voyager 1 passed into interstellar space, the space outside of the bulk of our sun’s affects. It is the first man-made object ever to make it that far into space.

Mankind has just made a great leap by sticking its toe in the water of long-distance space exploration.

Scientists began to notice that the materials, namely the plasma, around the probe began to change in 2004 and they suspected it was coming close to interstellar space.

Want to know what space in between the stars sounds like? Find out below:

Voyager 1 was launched in 1977 and since then it has traveled to an astounding distance of 12 billion miles away from our sun, according to NASA. The Earth is almost 93 million miles from the sun. Although the probe is entering interstellar space, it has not yet left our solar system, it is in an zone where the two spheres overlap as you can see below.

NASA is celebrating the far-out triumph with a ringtone made from the sounds collected by Voyager 1. The inter-stellar probe is also hosting an AMA on Reddit at 6 p.m. EST.

I’m @NASAVoyager, now in #interstellar space. Ask me anything! Today Sept 12 3pm PT, 6pm ET, 2200 UTC http://t.co/48qhJKXWgd — NASA Voyager (@NASAVoyager) September 12, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js