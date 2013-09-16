Washington Nationals Game Postponed After Navy Yard Shooting

Today the Washington Nationals announced that they would be postponing their game with the Atlanta Braves scheduled for Monday evening in light of the Navy Yard shooting today that claimed the lives of up to 12 people and injured many more. The game will be made up as a double header tomorrow at 1:05 p.m.

Because of the stadium’s proximity, it is now currently being used as a rendezvous point for people coming from the Navy Yard, which is less than 2 miles away.

The Nationals released the following statement this afternoon:

All of us here in the Nationals organization were deeply saddened to learn of the tragic events that occurred this morning only a few blocks from Nationals Park. Our thoughts and prayers remain with our friends at the Navy Yard and those impacted by today’s incident. In light of the circumstances, we have decided to postpone tonight’s game against the Braves. Additional information will be distributed in the coming hours. The safety of our fans is our utmost priority. As we have throughout the day, the Nationals security personnel will continue to work closely with all levels of law enforcement to reinforce the already high level of security in place at Nationals Park and to ensure that our visitors always have a safe experience.

In light of today’s tragedy, tonight’s #Nats–#Braves game has been postponed. More details to follow at http://t.co/KuwgOfqtcm — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 16, 2013

