Info Wars Host Alex Jones Says Navy Yard Shooting is ‘No Surprise’

Another mass shooting in victim disarmament zone DC – no surprise. #NavyYardShooting — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) September 16, 2013

The controversial, ultra pro-gun host of the online show Info Wars, Alex Jones, often has an opinion on whatever tragedy befalls the U.S. Although he has yet to claim the horrific scenes that unfolded at the Washington Navy Yard are a “false flag,” he is attributing the crime to the lack of guns at the facility.

Washington Naval Yard is a gun free zone, only criminals allowed to be armed. #NavyYardShooting — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) September 16, 2013

Before taking his conspiracy slant by tweeting:

Who will the Navy yard shooting be blamed on? Terrorist? Tea Partier? Leftist? Lone nut? — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) September 16, 2013

