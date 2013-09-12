Westboro Baptist Say ‘Evil Filth’ Live in Boulder, Colorado

Westboro Baptist Say ‘Evil Filth’ Live in Boulder, Colorado

The monsters at the Westboro Baptist Church are back at it again, just a day after they mocked the anniversary of 9/11, they are now taking aim at the suffering people in Boulder, Colorado. Massive floods have engulfed much of Boulder County and northern Colorado as at least three people are reported to have died already.

The “church” have promised to picket the city “if there’s anything left.” They go on to describe the people who live in the stricken area as “evil people.”

You stay classy, Westboro.

The “church,” which has made its name in protesting the funerals of victims of tragedies — somehow relating the deaths to acceptance of homosexuality in society — has proven time and again that no tragedy is safe from the group’s vile opinions.

As the scene got more desperate in Boulder County over the weekend, Westboro continued their sick tirade.

